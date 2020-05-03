Gerald L. Mitchell



March 1, 1953 - April 24, 2020



Gerry was born in Provo, Utah, the oldest of six children born to Gerald and Velma Joann. His childhood was spent primarily in Roosevelt, Utah. He served a mission for the LDS church in Kentucky/Tennessee.



He served in the U.S. Army as a Psych Tech for seven and one half years, stationed in Colorado, Texas, and Germany, Rank of Spec 5.



He received his education at Utah State and BYU. Completing a Master's Degree, he was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. His career was spent at the VA Medical Center, Grand Junction. His dedicated therapy enabled veterans to live fuller lives. Many commented that Gerry "saved my life." He trained Social Work students from various universities, and was awarded the Honored Alum Award for Professional in 1998.



He and Annette Nelson married and had five children, Nathan (Verna), Melissa (Albino), Jory (Rush), Jessica, and DeLacey.



In 1995 he married Diana Champlain. That added children, Amy (Peter) and Brett, to his circle. He greatly enjoyed the ten grandchildren. He was an adoring husband, caring father, loving grandfather, and compassionate friend.



His wife of 24 years, Diana, the children, grandchildren, and four siblings survive him. His parents and his sister, Pat, predecease him.



Some of the hobbies that were dear to him were backpacking, fly-fishing, fossil hunting, poetry, photography, and international travel.



He had a tender heart and fun sense of humor. He was loved and will be greatly missed.



Visitation at Callahan-Edfast at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, May 8, with burial at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to VAMC, Social Work Emergency Fund.





