Gerald L. Mitchell
1953 - 2020
Gerald L. Mitchell

March 1, 1953 - April 24, 2020

Gerry was born in Provo, Utah, the oldest of six children born to Gerald and Velma Joann. His childhood was spent primarily in Roosevelt, Utah. He served a mission for the LDS church in Kentucky/Tennessee.

He served in the U.S. Army as a Psych Tech for seven and one half years, stationed in Colorado, Texas, and Germany, Rank of Spec 5.

He received his education at Utah State and BYU. Completing a Master's Degree, he was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. His career was spent at the VA Medical Center, Grand Junction. His dedicated therapy enabled veterans to live fuller lives. Many commented that Gerry "saved my life." He trained Social Work students from various universities, and was awarded the Honored Alum Award for Professional in 1998.

He and Annette Nelson married and had five children, Nathan (Verna), Melissa (Albino), Jory (Rush), Jessica, and DeLacey.

In 1995 he married Diana Champlain. That added children, Amy (Peter) and Brett, to his circle. He greatly enjoyed the ten grandchildren. He was an adoring husband, caring father, loving grandfather, and compassionate friend.

His wife of 24 years, Diana, the children, grandchildren, and four siblings survive him. His parents and his sister, Pat, predecease him.

Some of the hobbies that were dear to him were backpacking, fly-fishing, fossil hunting, poetry, photography, and international travel.

He had a tender heart and fun sense of humor. He was loved and will be greatly missed.

Visitation at Callahan-Edfast at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, May 8, with burial at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to VAMC, Social Work Emergency Fund.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
11:00 AM
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
