Gerald "Jerry" Lee McClurgFebruary 4, 1942 - May 7, 2020Gerald "Jerry" McClurg passed away peacefully in his home on May 7, after a year-long battle with cancer.He was born in Fruita, Colorado, to William H. McClurg and Zelph McPherson McClurg. They lived in Thompson, Utah, until they moved to Grand Junction in 1947. Jerry attended Tope Elementary, Grand Junction Junior High, and Grand Junction High School. Athletics kept Jerry busy growing up and in high school he excelled in football, basketball, and track. In 1957 GJHS won a football state championship and in 1959 a track title. He was a 3-year letterman in all sports and a co-caption for all three sports his senior year. He was selected to the All-American high school football team in 1960.Jerry chose to follow his brother to the University of Colorado in Boulder and continued with football from 1960-64. They won the Big 8 Championship, a trip to the Orange Bowl, and was selected captain his senior year. His efforts were rewarded with being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs in 1964. He played three years in Calgary for the Stampeders and finished as a Super Bowl Champion with the Chiefs in 1969.After his senior season he was chosen to play in the Blue Grey All-Star game in Montgomery, Alabama. Jerry picked his future wife, Dannie Jones of Montgomery, as his dinner date for the banquet. One year later they eloped on January 7, 1966, and were by each other's side for 54 years.After football Jerry spent the rest of his life giving back to the youth of Grand Junction. He accepted a Social Studies teaching job at Central High School in 1971 that lasted 30 years. Dannie joined him for 16 years teaching math. The two made an impact on many students over the years. Jerry began coaching as his boys got older and helped start the Mesa County Youth basketball league to give kids more games. The love of sports never stopped as he supported Heritage and Rock Canyon with his kids' coaching efforts and grandkids playing football and basketball. Hundreds of trips were made over the hill after Jerry and Dannie retired along with a few stops in Blackhawk.Jerry was an amazing person that put everyone he knew ahead of himself and always had time to help out or lend an ear. His smile was infectious, his handshake was strong, but the big guy was a gentle giant with a huge heart.Jerry is survived by his wife, Dannie; sons, Jim (Jana) of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Ron (Kristi) of Centennial, CO; grandchildren, Matt, Will, and Jada; brother, Bill (Judy) McClurg of Sturbridge, MA, and many nieces and nephews and their families in Massachusetts and Alabama.Services will be held this summer when groups can gather again. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies, PO Box 416, Palisade, CO 81526 or HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.