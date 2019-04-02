Gerald Queen
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Queen.
September 5, 1934 - March 28, 2019
Gerald Lee Queen, 84, died Thursday, March 28, in his home in Grand Junction.
He leaves behind five sons, William, Ricky, Bruce, Timothy and Stacey, and their wives, Jane, Ora, Rebecca and Barbara. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his older brother, Homer "Bill" Queen.
Gerald was born in Burlington, Colorado on September 5, 1934, to Stuart and Ruby Queen. In 1939 Ruby remarried to Lee Hetzel who raised Gerald. Gerald married Joyce Sawtelle in 1955, and soon started his family in 1956.
Gerald's first job was selling Grit newspapers and he eventually won a contest for a trip to Yellowstone. He held many jobs over the years, including milk delivery, construction, uranium mining, auto body repair and appliance repair. He worked for the Regional Center in Grand Junction, retiring in 1998. He also spent time maintaining the facilities for Crossroads United Methodist Church which he enjoyed greatly. After retirement, he went back to work for Haining Plumbing and Heating stocking and restocking the warehouse, a position he worked for 18 years.
A memorial service will be held at Crossroads United Methodist Church at 30 Road and Patterson, on Tuesday, April 2, at 3:30 p.m.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019