Geraldine Josephine HarrisMay 2, 1935 - May 1, 2020Geraldine Harris passed away peacefully in Grand Junction, CO, on May 1, 2020. Geri, as she was known, grew up in South Euclid-Lyndhurst, Ohio. Her parents, Peter and Lydia Brancato, and her sisters, Barbara and Linda, comprised a wonderful and loving family.Geri attended Brush High before receiving a bachelor of fine arts degree from Ohio University. She briefly taught art education for the Cleveland public school system before embarking on a trip to teach in Denver, Colorado. There, she met the love of her life, Bill Harris, and began raising her new family, including four children, Peter, Rick, Wendy, and John. Geri went on to teach elementary art for the Jefferson County school system for over 20 years.The beauty of the Colorado landscape inspired Geri to pursue the outdoor life. She took up skiing with a passion, painted outdoors, hiked and camped with her husband and children, and spent time in the garden. She inspired those around her to pursue their own passions, and her joy with life was infectious.Later in life, Geri went back to school and received her master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado. She continued her life in art as part of the "Outsiders", a group of plein air painters who were her dear friends. Geri was a member of the Western Colorado Watercolor Society, Pastel Society of Colorado, Brush and Palette Club of Grand Junction, and a board of trustees member for The Art Center in Grand Junction. Her paintings grace many homes in the Grand Valley.She found time to travel around the world and especially loved her trips to Asia and Europe. In between all that good living, she had her nose in a good book almost every day.Geri is preceded in death by daughter, Wendy, and survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill; children, Peter, Rick, John, and their spouses, Holly, Gwen, and Susan; son-in-law, John; grandchildren, Katie, Andrew, and Lydia; step-grandchild, Petra, and sisters, Barbara and Linda.Geri wanted to give special thanks to all the professional caregivers who helped her later in life.A memorial for family and friends is planned for later in the summer.