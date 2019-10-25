Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine "Geri" Newell. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Church of the Nazarene Grand Junction , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine "Geri" Newell



May 24, 1940 - October 21, 2019



Geraldine "Geri" Newell, of Grand Junction, previously from Carbondale, Colorado, entered her Father's Kingdom on October 21, 2019.



This incredible woman is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Alaina and Bryan Briand; Michelle and Leonard Dunn, and Tami and Alan Hill; eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles "Chuck" Newell.



Geri was a passionate person who cared deeply for family, friends and community. She endeavored to help others in every aspect of her life. Always an advocate, Geri was a booster for the Roaring Fork High School Rams, a member of the Board of Directors for Mountain Valley Developmental Services, an advocate for Mesa Youth Services, she and Chuck volunteered for many trips with the Haitian Christian Mission and was an active volunteer for Youth for Christ. She was also an active Rotarian and ESA Sorority member, and proudly held position as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for many years. A strong and accomplished business woman, caring and devoted wife and mother and positive role model for all.



Her greatest love was her love for family. Becoming a grandmother and great-grandmother was her ultimate joy. Geri was famous for her great big heart, big smile and faithful loyalty to everyone she knew! She will be missed so very much.



A Celebration of her Life in Memory will be held on November 23, 2019, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Grand Junction CO, 2802 Patterson Rd., at 11:00 a.m. with a reception and meal to follow.



Her family wishes to extend an invitation to you to join us in remembering our beloved Mother with joy, love, and laughter.

