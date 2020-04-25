Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geri Storm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Geri Storm



March 9, 1935 - April 23, 2020



Born Geraldine Moore March 9, 1935, to Hazel and Roy in Star City, Arkansas, Geri passed away in Cascade, Colorado, after a little more than two weeks in hospice care with family at her side.



She married Albert Roy Edgington (deceased 1964) July 1955. She later married David James Storm (deceased 2001) December 1965. Geri was an avid sports fan watching sports nearly every day. She was a great conversationalist and could discuss most any subject. She had many jobs throughout her life and did a great many things, of which she was most proud are her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Geri is preceded in death by her sister, Irma Gene Evans, and brother, Leroy "Buddy" Moore. Geri is survived by children, Gary Lee Edgington (Nina), Kim Renee Rust, Anthony "Tony" Dale Edgington (Karen), and Amy Diane Balay (Brian); 11 grandchildren, (Gary's children) Whitney Jewel Richardson (William), Marina Rose Edgington, Gregory Andrew Edgington; (Kim's children) Jeremy Roy Stubbs, Aaron Kelly Nelson, Tyler James Nelson; (Tony's children) Joshua Carl Edgington (Tamara), Kaitlyn Elizabeth Edgington, Marcus Demetrio Edgington; (Amy's children) Trevor Alan Storm, Renee Lee Storm Farley; great-grandchildren, Arianna, Deja, and Jordan Stubbs; Landyn and Raylyn Nelson; Estrella, Camden, Rylee, Adalyn, and Bowen Edgington. Geri is also survived by sisters, Fontella Story, Dorothy "Dee" Cole, and Linda Taylor, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Geri-Mom-Grammy will be missed terribly by her family and those that knew her, she was an exceptional gift to us all.



No services will be held. The family will have a private ceremony at a later date. Condolences to the family may be sent to Amy Balay, 6513 Barbados Circle, Suite #15, St. Thomas, USVI 00802.

