Gilbert Ronald Schaefer



September 14, 1944 - January 29, 2020



Gilbert Ronald "Ron" Schaefer passed away January 29, 2020, at Community Hospital due to cancer.



He was born in Gunnison, Colorado to George and Gertrude Schaefer, they both preceded him in death, as well as his brother, Conrad. He is survived by his brother, George Schafer of Bremerton, WA.



Ron is also survived by his husband, Patrick W. Miles. They had 35 wonderful years together, traveling, showing dogs, and working on genealogy. Ron was also the organizer of placing flags on the graves of Veterans at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery for the past four years. He was a Navy Veteran as well as a a member of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, along with being a member of the American Legion



Ron retired from the phone company where he began as a phone operator at 800 Main Street; he was a retired member of Communications Workers of America.



There will be no services.

