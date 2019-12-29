Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Ginger Arlene Carlton



January 4, 1945 - December 18, 2019



Ginger Arlene Carlton "Granny" entered eternal life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer.



Her spirit is carried on by her children, Kendall and Susan Carlton, Colorado Springs, and Michael and Amy Carlton, Grand Junction; grandchildren, Benjamin of Arizona; Joshua and Hannah of Colorado Springs; Raleigh, Miles, and Beckett all of Grand Junction, and her great-grandson, Tucker, son of Joshua and Hannah. She was also blessed with step-grandchildren, Andrew, California; Alissa, Florida; Emily and Josh Peters of Colorado Springs, and numerous friends that she considered to be a part of her family. She will be welcomed in heaven by her best friend and loving husband, Merlin, and her parents, Edward and Peggy Coates. She is survived by brother, Ray of Phoenix, Arizona, as well as by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Ginger was born on January 4, 1945, in Payette, Idaho, and although she would spend many years in various parts of Arizona, she and Merlin eventually followed their hearts to Colorado. Here they made a beautiful, cozy home where friends would gather for conversation and bible studies and grandchildren would spend hours tinkering in Grandpa's shop, making crafts in Granny's craft room, or baking homemade noodles, pies or cookies. Whatever the activity, it was always surrounded by love and patience.



Ginger was an established author and a talented artist. Her greatest accomplishment, however, was that of homemaker. Ginger was a natural in this environment, nurturing her adoring husband, children, and grandchildren. She had a smile that truly represented her cheery and kind ways. For 74 years this smile would brighten any room.



A celebration of Ginger's life will be held at her home on Sunday, January 5, at 2:00 p.m. Please contact Michael Carlton for address.



Through the loving care and guidance of the staff at HopeWest, Ginger passed peacefully and comfortably. The family asks that donations be made here or anywhere that seeks to spread kindness and the giving spirit.



Ginger Arlene CarltonJanuary 4, 1945 - December 18, 2019Ginger Arlene Carlton "Granny" entered eternal life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer.Her spirit is carried on by her children, Kendall and Susan Carlton, Colorado Springs, and Michael and Amy Carlton, Grand Junction; grandchildren, Benjamin of Arizona; Joshua and Hannah of Colorado Springs; Raleigh, Miles, and Beckett all of Grand Junction, and her great-grandson, Tucker, son of Joshua and Hannah. She was also blessed with step-grandchildren, Andrew, California; Alissa, Florida; Emily and Josh Peters of Colorado Springs, and numerous friends that she considered to be a part of her family. She will be welcomed in heaven by her best friend and loving husband, Merlin, and her parents, Edward and Peggy Coates. She is survived by brother, Ray of Phoenix, Arizona, as well as by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.Ginger was born on January 4, 1945, in Payette, Idaho, and although she would spend many years in various parts of Arizona, she and Merlin eventually followed their hearts to Colorado. Here they made a beautiful, cozy home where friends would gather for conversation and bible studies and grandchildren would spend hours tinkering in Grandpa's shop, making crafts in Granny's craft room, or baking homemade noodles, pies or cookies. Whatever the activity, it was always surrounded by love and patience.Ginger was an established author and a talented artist. Her greatest accomplishment, however, was that of homemaker. Ginger was a natural in this environment, nurturing her adoring husband, children, and grandchildren. She had a smile that truly represented her cheery and kind ways. For 74 years this smile would brighten any room.A celebration of Ginger's life will be held at her home on Sunday, January 5, at 2:00 p.m. Please contact Michael Carlton for address.Through the loving care and guidance of the staff at HopeWest, Ginger passed peacefully and comfortably. The family asks that donations be made here or anywhere that seeks to spread kindness and the giving spirit. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close