Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 Funeral 11:00 AM Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501

Gladys Metzger Baron



September 14, 1915 - October 27, 2019



Gladys Metzger Baron passed away at HopeWest Hospice Care Center on October 27, 2019. She was 104.



Gladys was born in Bosler, Wyoming on September 14, 1915, to Alexander and Hannah (Cordes) Metzger. She married Stanley Matthew Baron, and together they had two children, Victor and Joanne. The family moved to Orchard Mesa in 1948, and Gladys would spend the next 71 years in the Grand Valley. Sadly, Stanley passed away in 1964. Gladys went to work at the Salvation Army store in 1965 as a retail clerk. She also worked at Dixon's Manufacturing.



She became a charter member of the Central Orchard Mesa Community Church. She taught Sunday school for many years, and attended church until she was in her mid-nineties. Her faith was very important to her.



Gladys is survived by daughter, Joanne Williams of Denver. She is predeceased by her husband and son, Victor Baron.



A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary. Her funeral service will take place Saturday, November 2, at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Mortuary with a committal service to follow at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in her name, to the at .



