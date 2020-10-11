1/1
Glen Dwight Zediker

June 17, 1959 - October 1, 2020

Glen Dwight Zediker, 61, died on October 1, 2020, at home in Oxford, Mississippi, with his sons at his side.

Glen was born on June 17, in Rifle, Colorado, to Lloyd and Marie Zediker (both deceased) of Grand Valley (now Parachute), Colorado. He attended K-12 in Grand Valley, studied at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and graduated from the University of Mississippi with a B.A. in English.

Glen spent most of his professional career combining his expertise in target shooting with his skill at writing. He became an NRA High Master known for pinpoint accuracy. He wrote and published several books on target shooting and reloading which are highly respected in the precision shooting community.

Glen spent many years in Mississippi and embraced southern culture from the food to Faulkner, but at his core, he remained a Westerner. He loved nothing more than riding over red dirt hills and hiking in the Southwest.

Glen's two sons, Matthew and Charlie, were the center of his life. In addition to his sons, he is survived by his sister, Diane Zediker-Pastore (Victor) and his former wife, Kris Kunkler Zediker.

Please see a full obituary and photos on Glen's tribute site: https://www.colemanfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Glen-Zediker/.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
