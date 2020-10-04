Glen Junior Cowen
June 22, 1934 - December 26, 2019
Glen J. Cowen, 85, died on December 26, 2019, at the VA Community Living Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Born June 22, 1934, in Haxtun, Colorado, he was the son of the late Glen and Gladys Cowen.
He graduated from Gravette High School in Gravette, Arkansas in 1952.
He is preceded in death by two of his siblings, Manuel Cowen and Phoebe Wood. His youngest sister, Joan Starnes of Haxtun, Colorado passed away on May 29, 2020.
He is survived by one sister, Liz Siedenburg of Johnstown, Colorado.
Glen was a veteran of the United States Army where he served in the 1950s. He was a salesman in his early years, then worked as a Correctional Officer in the Colorado Correctional System, first at the Maximum Security Facility in Canon City, then transferring to the Delta Honor Camp where he worked until his retirement in 1987.
He was married to Barbara Jane Kluth from 1957 until 1976. They had four daughters, Paula Cowen (John) Belfrage, Ault, Colorado, Jane Cowen (Brad) Fletcher, South Berwick, Maine, Liz Cowen (Dave) Furman, Morrison, Colorado and Jennifer (Jeff) Myers, Pueblo, Colorado.
He married Dorothy Goff in 1980 and gained three more children, Karen (Leonard) England, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Meri Nofzinger (Tim Rotunno), Whitewater, Colorado and Allan (Rhonda) Goff, Clifton, Colorado. Glen and Dorothy enjoyed the outdoors, travel, and they were great dancers, even teaching swing dance at the Elks Club in Delta. Glen's favorite pastime, though, was fishing. He taught multitudes to fish. Most of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews learned to fish under his expertise.
He was a fun, outgoing, cheerful man. His family was very important to him. He was an especially great Grandpa. He turned every outing into an adventure. He will be missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by many grand and great grandchildren; grand-children, Brice Thompson, Seth Thompson, Sean Belfrage, Sojourner Fletcher, Freeman Fletcher, Martin Furman, Matthew Furman, Micah Furman, Brittney Miles, Olivia Soto, Jake Myers, Emily Myers, Mackenzie Nofzinger, John Goff, Brandon Goff; great grandchildren, Keeley Miles, Ashlynn Miles, Harlow Soto, Niah Soto, Nash Soto and David Cardinal III.
Memorial services will be held October 9, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the Veteran's Cemetery, Grand Junction, Colorado. Celebration of Life to follow at the VFW Hall, 1404 Ute Ave., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown's Cremation and Funeral Services, Grand Junction, Colorado. www.brownscremationservice.com
