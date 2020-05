Or Copy this URL to Share

Glen Owen Crim, 80, of Grand Junction, died May 19, 2020, at VA Medical Center. He was a draftsman. Viewing Monday, 6-8 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Graveside service Tuesday, 10 a.m. at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



