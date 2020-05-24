Glen Owen Crim Jr.
1940 - 2020
Glen Owen Crim, Jr.

February 24, 1940 - May 19, 2020

Glen Owen Crim Jr., 80, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Grand Junction Veteran's Medical Center.

He was born February 24, 1940, to Glen Owen Crim Sr. and Lee Ann (Velasquez) Crim at the Fruita Community Hospital in Fruita, Colorado. He was raised and attended school in Telluride, Colorado, graduating in May 1959. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in June of 1959, and served his country honorably for three years. He became a draftsman and worked for Grand Junction Steel for 17 years before retiring in 1985. Owen was an avid Broncos and NASCAR fan. He also loved to fish.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Tommie Crim of Grand Junction, CO; nephew, Randy Crim of Tucson, AZ; niece, Rhonda Sievers of Grand Junction, CO; nephew, Shane Place of Grand Junction, CO; grandnephew, Dusty Sievers of Grand Junction, CO; grandnephew, Stephen Sievers of Loma, CO; great-grandnieces, Malory and Kinsley Sievers of Loma CO; and great-grandnephew, Jayce Phillip Sievers of Grand Junction, CO, and many other friends.

A viewing will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020, from 6 - 8:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Graveside service will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery with Deacon Doug VanHouten officiating.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
MAY
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Orchard Mesa Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
