Glenda Horton
June 23, 1935 - August 2, 2020
Glenda (Ryan) Horton, passed away while in Hospice Care at HopeWest in Grand Junction, CO, Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 1:30 a.m., following her battle with Congestive Heart Failure.
Little Miss Glenda was born in Mesa County on June 23, 1935, to Lila G. Bishop and Hershel Ryan, in Grand Junction CO. Glenda graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1953. She worked at Mountain Bell West in Grand Junction, cleaned homes for Dr. Smith and Dr. Kelly before starting her career as a Food Service Supervisor at Mesa Memorial Hospital and then St. Mary's Hospital Dietary Department.
Glenda was a hard working woman who was well-loved and respected by all. She was an honest and fair person who loved the Lord. She was the greatest sister, boss, friend, mother and grandmother. She was "GGG" Great-Grandma Glenda. When she was young she loved to dance and Daddy did too. Boy could they cut the rug! Mom was an avid reader, loved watching old movies, Jeopardy, and the Wheel of Fortune. She always had a book, crossword tablet or hand-held Solitaire Game with her everywhere she went. Heaven is a richer place, now that she's resting there. She is sorely missed by all.
Glenda was the oldest of seven children and one of two sets of twins. She is survived by sister, Joan (Roger) Padilla of Rangely, CO, and sister-in-law, Joy Yates of Bluewater, NM. She was the mother of six and survived by all, Jim (Annie) Horton of Grand Junction, CO, and children, Liberty (Mark) Takitani of Thornton, CO and their sons, Noah, Nicholas, and Nolan; Gordon Horton of Grand Junction, CO, and his son, Brandon (Jeana); Jimmy Horton of Grand Junction, and his daughters, Taylor, Emily and Gracey; Beverly Astorga of Grand Junction, and children, Heather (Bobby) Pierson of Grand Junction, CO, and son, Jordan (Alex) Pierson of Grand Junction, CO; Lupe (Hector) Ruiz of Rifle CO, and children, Jr. Suzanna, Sari (Luis) Bucio, and Gethsemane; Concha Astorga of Portland Origin, Olga Astorga of Rifle, CO, Ryan Lujan of Grand Junction, Rubin Astorga of Nazas Durango, Mexico; Tiffany (Chris) Grubbs of Sidney, NE, and daughter, Juniper; KayCee Astorga of Sidney, NE and children, Carson, Hannah and Triston; Billy Horton of Grand Junction, CO, Art (Nancy) Horton of Alford, FL, and children, Jamie (Kim) Horton-Shoup of Grand Junction, Steven and David Peal of Florida; Leana (Dean) Cox of Rangely, CO, Joy Logan (Adrian) Coombs of Montrose, and son, Logan; Les Logan and sons, Rylee and Kelby of Montrose, CO; Kirsty (Kaydan) Holmstead of Taylorville, UT, and sons, Locke Dee and Zadan; daughter, Nancy Horton of Dinosaur, CO, and children, Cody Rea of Grand Junction, daughters, Chandra and Madison; Nicole (Danny) Moore of Grand Junction, and children, Jawzlyn, Jayda, Jewelyann, Bryson and Bronson; Jennifer Rea of Rangely, CO, and sons, Timber and Tytus; David (Jenna) of Parachute, CO, and children, Praxton and Zayleigh, Rani Brown of Ridgeway, CO, Jerri and Steven Rea of Salt Lake City. She is survived by 26 of her 27 grandchildren, all 73 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husband, Lowell W. Horton (1976); siblings, twin brother, Gerald Ryan (1998); sisters, Joan Padilla's twin, Gary Ryan (2003); Sharon Ryan (1956), Billy Ryan (1946), and Mike Ryan (2014); grandson, Zack Logan Cox (2017); parents, Lila (Bishop) Ryan Cox and Hershel Ryan, and step-father, Gordon Cox.
The angels looked down from heaven one night, they searched for miles afar, and deep within the distance. They could see a shining star, they knew that very instant, that the star was theirs to gain, so they took you up to heaven, forever to remain. Look down on us from heaven; you'll always be within our hearts, until we meet again.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 1:00 - 4:00 p.m., at Martin Mortuary, 550 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO. www.martinmortuary.com
. Interment will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery, 2620 Legacy Way, Grand Junction, CO 81503.