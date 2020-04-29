Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn E. Kraft. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn E. Kraft



May 24, 1924 - April 24, 2020



Glenn E. Kraft, of Grand Junction, Colorado, died April 24, 2020, after a short stay at HopeWest Hospice.



Glenn was born in Cumberland, Wisconsin in May, 1924 to farming parents. He graduated from Cumberland High School in 1941, and entered military service in 1943. Glenn, a WWII Veteran, served as a Navy pilot, flying a patrol bomber in the Pacific. He earned an air medal and a Presidential merit citation.



He was later employed by the Veteran's Administration, first in Minneapolis, and later in Texas, before moving with his family to Grand Junction in 1961 where he worked at the VA Hospital for 18 years before retiring as Chief of Personnel. Glenn was a resident of The Commons of Hilltop at the time of his death.



Glenn was married to wife Viola for 64 years before her death in 2012. He is survived by a daughter in Maryland and a son in Grand Junction, as well as six grandchildren.



Glenn and Viola were long-time members of the American Lutheran Church.



Glenn's remains were inurned next to Viola's at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



