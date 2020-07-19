Glenna Marie Barger
August 22, 1929 - July 1, 2020
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Glenna Marie Cooper Barger, 90, of Grand Junction, CO, entered into Glory on July 1, 2020.
She was born August 22, 1929, in Tyrone, OK, to Charles Cooper and E. Marie Brixey Cooper, who preceded her in death.
Glenna met her future husband, James W. Barger, in Farmington, NM, where they both attended first grade. Although their families moved apart, James and Glenna reconnected as teenagers. Glenna finished high school and completed a year of nurses' training in Oregon. She and James were married at Morning Star Methodist Church in Hough, OK, October 16, 1948.
Her life centered on home, church, and school. Her faith in God was a priority, and she lived what she believed. She loved her family fiercely, praying for her children and their families daily, and was a staunch prayer warrior for so many more.
Glenna taught children in Sunday School and served in women's ministries, including the Gideons Auxiliary. For more than 20 years, she led Bible studies for women in the Mesa County jail. When the women were released, Glenna helped them with clothing, bus tickets, meals or a stay in her home. Together with her husband, she helped to grow churches, participated in mission work, and housed missionaries, members of traveling music groups, and others. Her love of travel took her to countries on three continents, making friends wherever she went.
Among her parting words were, "I just wish I could have done more for Jesus." The words in the Gospel of Matthew are a fitting reply: Well done, good and faithful servant...enter into the joy of your Lord.
Places she lived include Tyrone, Stillwater, and Guymon, OK; Spur Lake and Farmington, NM; Morenci, AZ; Scappoose, St. Helens, Portland, McMinnville, and Newberg, OR; Liberal, KS; Noel, MO; Palisade and Grand Junction, CO.
Glenna is survived by James, her husband of 71 years; son, Michael (Lynne) Barger, Tucson, AZ; daughters, Sherri (Tom) Johnson, Kenai, AK; Marlene Barger, Clifton, CO; Anita (Larry) VanGilder, Branson, MO; Darla (Dave) Blehm, Mesa, CO; 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, John (Glennetta) Cooper, Tyrone, OK; LaVerne (Gene) Holcomb, Hugoton, KS; Charles Duane (Beverly) Cooper, Abilene, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests a donation to Gideons International (Gideons.org
) to purchase Bibles in Glenna Barger's name, or a call to Bookcliff Gardens to purchase permanent plants for her outdoor memorial. Bookcliff Gardens has gift cards for any amount; the account name is Darla Blehm.
Cards may be sent to PO Box 206, Mesa, CO 81643. Condolences and memories may also be shared on the tribute wall online at Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of life memorial service, at 4:00 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at Living Water Baptist Church, 1822 J 3/10 Road, Fruita, CO, 81521. Interment will take place at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the family memorial garden on the Blehm property in Mesa, CO.