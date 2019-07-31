Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Dianne Jordan



September 8, 1945 - July 23, 2019



Gloria Jordan, 73, passed away peacefully in her Grand Junction home in the early morning hours of July 23, 2019.



She is survived by Arlie, her husband of 55 years; sons, Happy and Waylon, and three beloved dogs.



Gloria Dianne Grant was born on September 8, 1945, in Los Angeles, California to Robert and Dorothy Grant. Shortly after her birth her family moved back to their native Grand Junction area where Gloria grew up.



She married Arlie Eugene Jordan on September 14, 1963, a marriage that would have celebrated its 56th anniversary this year. In addition to raising two sons and a menagerie of critters, Gloria worked as a seamstress and upholsterer for Feller Furniture and a roofer for McFarland Construction.



Gloria possessed a surprising array of talents. Despite little formal education in either music or art, she could play a wide variety of instruments, sharing this remarkable gift with others by regularly playing dance music at the Senior Recreation Center for over a decade. She repeatedly won blue ribbons at the Mesa County Fair for her arts and crafts, including paintings, quilts, and crocheting. Along with her many other interests, Gloria loved to travel, spend time with her family, and pamper her chow-chows. She was a very social and gregarious person who touched the lives of many and who will be missed by all who knew her.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone wishing to honor Gloria's memory contribute to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

