Service Information Palisade Funeral Home 729 37 3/10 Rd Palisade , CO 81526 (970)-464-5333

Gordon Arthur Cooley



October 23, 1935 - July 20, 2019



Gordon Cooley, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and dear friend to many, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Saturday, July 20, 2019, with his family by his side, following a battle with dementia and other health issues.



Born in Eminence, MO, to Bill and Lelah Cooley, Gordon was a man of many great stories who lived a full life of experiences and adventures. Never one to shy away from a chance to get out into the wilderness, streams, or in his tool shed to either fix projects or to just relax, he loved life and lived every inch of it.



Gordon had successful careers in several work environments until a disability led him to early retirement, which is when Gordon really lived life to the fullest, never letting a moment pass him by.



Gordon loved his family, it was his true passion in life. Get-togethers at his house was a reunion at its finest. Family was most important to Gordon. Married three times, late wives, Sylvia Thompson Cooley and Nellie Joyce Cooley, Gordon met Judy Pingleton of Palisade and eventually married on May 17, 2011. Together, Gordon and Judy shared a passion of togetherness. Whether it was relaxing in Mesquite, Nevada, spending time in Eminence with Gordon's late mother, or just sitting at home watching the news eating biscuits and gravy, Gordon and Judy shared a true love story together.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and had a love and a massive collection of switchblades and guns. Gordon's biggest love in life, however, was his family; his children, siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Gordon leaves behind children, Debbie Cooley (David); Billy Cooley (Linda); Teresa Drake (Brad), Grand Junction; Jim Cooley, Cedaredge; Tammy Cooley, Jerseyville, IL; John Cooley (Tess), Nucla; Susan Husband (Robin), Grand Junction; Larissa Tackett (Steve), Salinas, CA, and Ben Husband (Kelley Raymond), Grand Junction; siblings, JD Cooley (Mickey), Brighton, MO; Clara McQuisten, Ozarks, MO; Bud Cooley (Ruby), St. Ann, MO, and Marilyn Dodson, Eminence, MO; 23 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.



Rest in peace, Gordon. We all miss and love you so very much.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Palisade Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palisade Cemetery.



Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Palisade Funeral Home.

