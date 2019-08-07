Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Wesley King. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon Wesley King



April 28, 1941 - July 5, 2019



Gordon Wesley King was born in Delta, Colorado, April 28, 1941, to Philip Eugene King and Verda Lucke King. He died July 5, 2019, due to complications from diabetes. Gordie was the oldest of three children. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Velda. He leaves behind younger sister, Phylis, Boise, Idaho.



Gordie graduated from Grand Junction High in 1959, went on to Mesa Jr. College earning an Associate of Arts degree, and transferred to University of Colorado. When he was at Mesa he was on the dean's list and a member of Phi Beta Kappa. In addition to his academic studies, he played tuba in the marching band. In his first year at CU, the football team went to the Orange Bowl and although the football team lost to LSU, the band played well, especially that one tuba player.



Gordie's education at CU was interrupted by a tour of duty in the US Army. He enlisted in January, 1965 and served in the Military Intelligence Corps until December 1967. His last 13 months of duty were in Viet Nam where his work entailed interrogating North Vietnamese POWs. He was proud of his service and received a bronze star for his achievements.



He returned to Colorado and to CU where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in August of 1968. Most of his professional career was spent as a rate analyst for the State of Colorado Public Utilities Commission. He retired from public service in 2000. Gordie was the epitome of a quality public servant, believing that his job was to provide the commissioners, small businesses, and citizens with accurate information and helpful advice that resulted in good outcomes. He had the ability to read and understand Colorado law and clearly explain it to others.



Gordie possessed a remarkable memory for facts and figures. In family travels, he lectured parents and siblings about dozens of topics; geography, history, economics, science, and wildlife. Once, while watching seagulls on the beach, he pointed out that there were four or five different species. In fact, they all looked alike! Gordie won most Trivial Pursuit games he ever played. He was the expert on the family's shared history and genealogy. He was their trusted resource for many things. He will be missed.



Service will be at 10:00 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, August 14, 2019.



In lieu of flowers please donate, in Gordie's name, to or to the First United Methodist Church of Grand Junction.



Messages of condolences may be sent to



