Gordon Williams



July 1, 1938 - November 5, 2020



Gordon Earl Williams was born July 1, 1938, in Miami Beach, Florida. He passed away November 5, 2020, in Wilmington, NC.



Gordon is survived by his wife, Jeanne; dog, Stacey; children, Carol, Scott and Chris; grandchildren, Anthony, Jessica, Bailey, Hannah, Kaia and Zoe, and great-granddaughter, Regan. He is preceded in death by brother, Roger.



Gordon enlisted in the US Navy at 18, serving aboard the US Philippine Sea. He attended Lindsay Hopkins Technical College and worked on Miami Beach as a cabana boy.



Gordon married the love of his life, Jeanne Hibner, in 1969.



The family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 1974. He worked for Shedd Brown, selling advertising specialties, and later, Heckendorf Paints, selling automotive paint and body supplies. Gordon and Jeanne ultimately built an organization of over ten thousand people as Royal Diamond distributors for Nikken.



Gordon was a loving husband, devoted father, and grandfather.



His passions included Triumph motorcycles, travel, custom cars, car racing, and fishing. He had an unparalleled love for music. Gordon was a champion for dogs, volunteering as a service dog trainer and giving generously to the Best Friends Sanctuary and to Guide Dogs for the Blind.



