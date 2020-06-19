Grace Esquibel
1931 - 2020
Grace Esquibel

December 5, 1931 - June 14, 2020

Grace Esquibel, 88, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away June 14, 2020.

She was born December 5, 1931, to Mary (Ulibarri) Vigil and Tony Vigil in Durango, CO. She has been a resident of Grand Junction for 75 years, having previously lived in Hotchkiss, CO. She graduated from Grand Junction High School.

On September 9, 1950, Grace married Frank Esquibel. She was a supervisor for JC Penney for 20 years.

Grace was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. The Lord was her Shepherd and she gave her time freely and lovingly, volunteering as an Eucharistic minister at St. Joseph's Church for over 29 years and as a dedicated volunteer for Grand Junction Catholic Outreach Soup Kitchen for over 23 years.

She enjoyed camping and fishing on the Grand Mesa with her many friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Frank of Grand Junction; sons, Robert of Denver, CO, and Steve of Altus, OK; daughter, Catherine of Laguna Niguel, CA; brother, Tony Ulibarri; sister, Mary Grace; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Her brother, Richard Broadhead, preceded her in death.

Visitation and Rosary will be at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Sunday, June 21 from 6 - 7:00 p.m. Mass will be June 22 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be at Orchard Mesa Catholic Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Catholic Outreach.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
