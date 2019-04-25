Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Biskupski

February 17, 1953 - April 21, 2019

Greg Biskupski, 66, of Grand Junction, left this world unexpectedly Sunday April 21, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family.

Greg was born in Bay City, MI to Cornel and Margaret (Moquin). He graduated from All Saints Catholic High School and Alpena Community College in MI. Greg and Carol (Brady) were married in 1991 and raised their combined family in Grand Junction. Greg worked for the Regional Center for over 20 years, retiring in 2009. He put love for family above all else and was the epitome of "self-less".

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, watching football and spending time with his family. His Saturday ritual of going to the auction, lunch at Wrigley Field, afternoon at Mamma's Treasures, and dinner with dear friends was almost sacred.

Greg is survived by his loving family: wife, Carol; sons, Daniel Biskupski, Seth (Ruth) Biskupski, and Greg (Angie) Nehmer; ten grandchildren, all of Grand Junction, and sister, Cindy (Mark) Reid of Iron Mountain, MI. He was welcomed into heaven by his parents, and daughter, Stacey Nehmer.

Services will be held at Noon, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO.

The family sends their heartfelt thanks to EMS and the staff at SMH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Donor Alliance.

