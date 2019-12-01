Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Carrico. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Carrico



January 31, 1963 - November 11, 2019



Gregory Carrico, 56, of Chandler, AZ, died unexpectedly November 11, in Las Vegas, NV.



He was born January 3l, 1963, in Grand Junction, CO to Margie Campbell and Bill Carrico. He attended schools in Grand Junction, graduating in 1981.



Greg was an extremely hard worker starting at a young age as a carryout at City Market. Upon moving to the Phoenix area he went to work for Frys and worked his way up to Assistant Manager at one of their stores. Eventually he went to work for Interstate Brands, Corp as a District Manager. He was currently working for Apartment Interior Supply, Inc. in Mesa, AZ.



He married Barbara Stultz in Phoenix, AZ February 4, 1995. She survives. Greg is also survived by mother, Margie Campbell (Wayne), and father, Bill Carrico (Joan), and brother, Mark Carrico, all of Grand Junction; step-brother, Kevin Campbell and step-sisters, Michele Vigil and Lisa Schwettman all of Denver. He was preceded in death by grandparents, George and Marie Fedler and Donald and Willa Carrico.



Funeral services will be December 6, 10:00 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 790 26 1/2 Rd., Grand Junction, CO. Reception to follow the service.

