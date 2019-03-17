Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guyelena Coppers. View Sign

Guyelena (Howard) Coppers

June 13, 1931 - March 8, 2019

Guyelena Coppers, 87, of Fruita, CO, passed away peacefully March 8, 2019.

She was born in Amarillo, TX, to Isaac Guy and Helena Mary (Hartman) Howard. The family moved to Hotchkiss, CO, where she graduated high school. They moved back to Amarillo, where she married Billy Joe Burnside. To this marriage three daughters were born. They divorced, and she married William Glen Coppers in 1958. He later adopted her daughters. They were married for 37 years when he passed away in 1995.

They loved to fish. They traveled extensively throughout the US and to Canada and Mexico, with Montana holding a special place in their hearts. Guyelena loved to entertain at Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. Everyone who came to her home was made to feel welcomed and a part of the family.

Guyelena is survived by daughters, Patricia (Tim) Tomlinson, Mack, CO, and Joanna Farr, Fruita, CO; grandchildren, Kimberly Mills, Jessica (Rees) Potter, Timmy (Amanda) Tomlinson, and Eric (Kayleigh) Farr, and great-grandchildren, Dominick Brodine, Paisley and Lillie Potter, Oliver and Hannah Tomlinson, and Aiden and Olivia Farr. In addition to her husband William, she was preceded in death by daughter, Helena Meuret.

Services are at Loma Community Church, March 22, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, 245 1st St., Grand Junction, CO 81501.

