Gwen Burton



October 11, 1956 - October 17, 2020



On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Gwendolyn "Gwen", loving wife, wonderful daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away at the age of 64.



Gwen was born on October 11, 1956, in Collbran, CO, to Carlos and Winnie Carpenter. She grew up in De Beque where she enjoyed being a 4-H member and a Girl Scout. After graduating from De Beque School in 1975, Gwen fulfilled her passion of caring for livestock by living and working on the ranch with her parents. She was happiest when she was riding her horse on Grand Mesa and moving cattle or sheep from De Beque to Collbran. Gwen was always ready to do what needed to be done on the ranch.



On August 30, 1986 she married Ralph Burton, the love of her life. They moved to Colorado Springs, CO, where they lived more than 30 years. Their last move, in 2019, was to Montrose, CO, where Gwen passed away due to diabetic complications.



Gwen was preceded in death by her brother, Eddie. She is survived by parents, Carlos and Winnie Carpenter; sisters, Carla (Jim) Rudnick, and Connie Black; niece, Jessicca (Rich) Marks; nephews, Jesse Rudnick, Jedidiah Gabbett, and Erik (Savanna) Gabbett; and great-nieces, Sarah Marks, and Mikaila Gabbett.



Gwen, being the thoughtful and caring person she was, treasured and nurtured her relationships with friends and family by connecting with all regularly. She was consistent in acknowledging birthdays and anniversaries by sending cards and making personal phone calls. Gwen enjoyed watching football games and was a fan of the Broncos and Kevin Harvick.



Gwen, a sweetheart with a big heart and a great laugh, touched many lives and will be missed by all those who knew her.



No services are planned at this time.



