H. Glenn Martin



August 23, 1926 - March 26, 2020



Herbert Glenn Martin, Jr., born August 23, 1926, in Birmingham, AL, passed away at his home in Grand Junction, CO, on March 26, 2020. His daughter and family members were with him.



Glenn grew up "on the streets of San Francisco, California", having moved with his parents when he was five years old. He graduated from Polytechnic High School and attended the University of California, Berkeley. While living in San Francisco, he served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge in 1945.



Glenn then returned to his Alabama roots, and lived and worked in Marion Junction and Selma, Alabama, where he had family. In his late 20s, he began working at the Montgomery Fair retail store, where he met the love of his life, Nancy Lee Armstrong. She was a clerk at the store and Glenn was smitten with her. They were married on July 20, 1958, in Montgomery, Alabama.



Glenn was general manager of Gaylord's in Montgomery, a retail store chain across the southern states, from 1961 until late 1973.



Glenn, Nancy and their two children, Kristy and Eric, visited Colorado in 1971, and Glenn was in awe of the mountains and excitement the state had to offer. After another solo trip to Colorado in the summer of 1973, Glenn signed a lease on a retail space in Frisco. In November of 1973, Glenn began his dream job and opened a fine wine and liquor store. He became a go-to local expert on wines and held classes in wine tasting and food pairings through Colorado Community College. Many locals attended Glenn's classes and enjoyed them immensely.



He enjoyed downhill skiing, backpacking, and fishing in the beautiful high country. He also had a special friend in Damien, his Ardens Doberman Pinscher.



Glenn suffered a broken back in March of 1987, and continued to operate his liquor business until 1990.



Glenn and Nancy chose to move to western Colorado and follow their daughter, son-in-law, and grandsons, Scott and David, to the Grand Junction area in 1996. They enjoyed taking trips with their grandsons, family gatherings, and living against the beautiful red rocks of the Colorado National Monument.



While living in Grand Junction, Glenn discovered a love of photography. He also joined the Pastel Society of Colorado and made many new friends, while creating beautiful pastel artwork.



He always enjoyed learning and had a zest for life that was inspiring to so many. He had a great sense of humor and was very social. He loved being around his family and friends, and adored his grandsons, Scott and David.



His wife of 60 years, Nancy Armstrong Martin, passed away on August 18, 2018, leaving a huge void in his life.



Glenn is survived by daughter, Kristy Martin Oliver (Dean) of Grand Junction; son, Eric Lee Martin of Grand Junction; grandson, Scott G. Pauley (Rainbow Byson); great-grandchildren, Sequoia Rose Byson Pauley and Elijah T. Byson of Grand Junction, and grandson, David G. Pauley of Willits, CA.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions and memorials would be welcomed to HopeWest of Grand Junction or your local animal shelter.

