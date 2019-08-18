Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Halvor "Hal" Jacobson



November 10, 1924 - August 11, 2019



Halvor "Hal" Jacobson, 94, passed away on August 11, 2019, at The Vineyards Memory Care Assisted Living Facility in Grand Junction where he resided.



He was born on November 10, 1924, in Kensal, North Dakota, to Edwin and Cora Jacobson. Halvor graduated with honors from Lakota High School in Lakota, Iowa. He later served from 1944 - 1946 in the U.S.



In 1948 he married Florence Hanson in Scarville, Iowa, and bought a 160-acre farm nearby where Halvor and his father-in-law constructed the house and outbuildings. In addition to raising beautiful crops of corn and certified soybean seed, Halvor did custom farming, sold Brock grain bins, and was active in the NFO. Halvor and Florence worked together on their Iowa farm until 1972 when they sold it and moved their family to Palisade, Colorado. In 1984 they moved to the Redlands near Grand Junction.



Hal built a 4-plex in Palisade which he owned and managed for over 30 years. He also owned and ran The Countertop Shop in Grand Junction for six years.



Hal and Florence joined the American Lutheran Church in 1972. Hal was active in many of the church's ministries, including property management and Church in Society. He also volunteered for RSVP and SOS. He especially enjoyed reading with the children in Riverside's after-school program.



Hal and Florence were active in the Sons of Norway and the Democratic Party. He proudly wore his WWII uniform and carried the American flag in many parades. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the VFW.



Hal loved playing country music on his guitar, square dancing with Florence, camping with his family, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and traveling in and out of the United States.



He was preceded in death by Florence, his wife of 63 years; five year old son, Harlan; parents; sister, Phyllis Reed, and brothers, Dale and Marvin.



He is survived by daughters, Donna (Dave) Ganss, Sandy (John) Lorenzen, and Vickie (Stan) Wolfe; son, Shane Jacobson; brother, Corwin (Sharol); sisters, Coral (Harry) Budd, and Carol Jacobson; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on August 24, 2019, at Appleton Christian Church, 2510 I-70 Frontage Road, Grand Junction, CO. Graveside services will be held at Salem Memorial Cemetery in Lake Mills, Iowa, at a later date.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Church in Society Committee, American Lutheran Church in Grand Junction, CO, or to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction.



