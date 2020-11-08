1/
Harlen Acel Hunt
1933 - 2020
Harlen Acel Hunt

March 18, 1933 - November 3, 2020

Harlen Acel Hunt, beloved husband of Sara Hunt, and long time resident of Grand Junction, died peacefully in his sleep at home with loving members of his family present, early in the morning of November 3, 2020.

Harlen was born on March 18, 1933, in a two-room earthen dugout near Meeker, Colorado. His grandparents in the 1800's had come overland from Oklahoma to Colorado in a covered wagon.

A quiet man who kept his counsel and was respected by all who knew him, Harlen was for years, a professional long-haul driver for Independent Lumber and Boise Cascade. He was ranked the number one driver.

Harlen loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved and was proud of his family. He was also proud of his service as a United States Marine, serving overseas during the Korean War.

Harlen is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Sara; children, Shawn Smith, Randall Hunt, and Ryan Hunt, and seven grandchildren. His oldest son, Raymond Hunt, preceded him in death.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mesa Mortuary.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
