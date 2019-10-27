Harold C. Brown
September 11, 1929 - October 20, 2019
Harold C. Brown, Lakewood, CO, long-time resident of Grand Junction, passed away October 20, 2019, while in hospice care. He was 90.
He was preceded in death by wife, Janet. He is survived by children, Richelle Bray, Mitchell, Indiana; Harold (Cindy) Brown, Jr., Heyworth, IL; Georgia Daugherty, E. Galesburg, IL; Cynthia (Richard) Subia, Denver, CO, and Ray (Christy) Brown, Broomfield, CO; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a member of the Bakery and Confectionery Union. He and Janet were members of First United Methodist Church where they met many lifelong friends.
Per his request, a private graveside service will be held with burial at Mountain View Cemetery, Rapid City, SD.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2019