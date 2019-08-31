Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Cherry. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Cherry



September 23, 1930 - August 26, 2019



Harold Cherry, 88, passed away August 26, 2019, at his home, surrounded by loving family.



Harold was born September 23, 1930, to Jim and Geneva Cherry in De Kalb, Texas, the oldest of five siblings. He graduated high school in McAlester, Oklahoma and received a degree in Civil Engineering from Denver University. He was a Marine in the Korean War.



On November 25, 1950, Harold and Irene Owen married at Hardy, Nebraska. They had two children, Curtis Cherry and Susan Cherry.



Harold was with the Kiewit Construction Company for 25 years as General Manager. He was president of the Colorado Contractors Association in 1971 and received Honorary Membership for his many years of outstanding service.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene; son, Curtis of Meeker, Colorado; grandchildren, Tyler and Eric Cherry, Lindsay Cherry-Olivas and Josh Garcia, and five great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Susan; brother, and sisters.



Harold and Irene enjoyed winters in San Carlos, Mexico for the past 30 years. He enjoyed golfing with his friends. He loved hunting and fishing trips with his son, Curtis Cherry. His friends and family will miss his stories; always told with enthusiasm and a chuckle. Harold never met a stranger and all were welcomed into his and Irene's home.



Services are pending.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



