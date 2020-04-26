Harold Ray Bollan
January 29, 1927 - April 17, 2020
Harold Bollan, age 93, died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction.
Harold was born in Palisade, NE. He was the oldest of five boys born to Fred and Eureka "Ricky" Bollan. Harold's family relocated to Colorado in 1933, with the family of Phyllis Mae Bethel and her parents, Jack and Evelyn. In 1945, at age 18, Harold joined the Navy and was stationed in Okinawa during the final months of WWII. On April 3, 1947 he married his childhood love and the love of his life, Phyllis Mae Bethel.
Harold worked as an auto technician, a professor at Mesa State College, and after finishing his first two careers by age 60, became a significant member of the Paleontological community. In 1978, he discovered the Bollan Stegosaurus in Rabbit Valley. He worked as lab manager at Dinosaur Journey, found and restored many important fossils, maintained the first animated dinosaurs there, and built the giant Camarasaurus that remains in the museum today. He acted as liaison between Grand Junction's paleontology efforts and those of our sister city Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico.
He lived an incredible life and will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Harold is survived by his wife of 73 years; and three of their children, Aleta, Jackie and Wesley. Other family members include 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020