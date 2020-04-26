Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Ray Bollan. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Ray Bollan



January 29, 1927 - April 17, 2020



Harold Bollan, age 93, died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction.



Harold was born in Palisade, NE. He was the oldest of five boys born to Fred and Eureka "Ricky" Bollan. Harold's family relocated to Colorado in 1933, with the family of Phyllis Mae Bethel and her parents, Jack and Evelyn. In 1945, at age 18, Harold joined the Navy and was stationed in Okinawa during the final months of WWII. On April 3, 1947 he married his childhood love and the love of his life, Phyllis Mae Bethel.



Harold worked as an auto technician, a professor at Mesa State College, and after finishing his first two careers by age 60, became a significant member of the Paleontological community. In 1978, he discovered the Bollan Stegosaurus in Rabbit Valley. He worked as lab manager at Dinosaur Journey, found and restored many important fossils, maintained the first animated dinosaurs there, and built the giant Camarasaurus that remains in the museum today. He acted as liaison between Grand Junction's paleontology efforts and those of our sister city Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico.



He lived an incredible life and will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Harold is survived by his wife of 73 years; and three of their children, Aleta, Jackie and Wesley. Other family members include 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.



Harold Ray BollanJanuary 29, 1927 - April 17, 2020Harold Bollan, age 93, died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction.Harold was born in Palisade, NE. He was the oldest of five boys born to Fred and Eureka "Ricky" Bollan. Harold's family relocated to Colorado in 1933, with the family of Phyllis Mae Bethel and her parents, Jack and Evelyn. In 1945, at age 18, Harold joined the Navy and was stationed in Okinawa during the final months of WWII. On April 3, 1947 he married his childhood love and the love of his life, Phyllis Mae Bethel.Harold worked as an auto technician, a professor at Mesa State College, and after finishing his first two careers by age 60, became a significant member of the Paleontological community. In 1978, he discovered the Bollan Stegosaurus in Rabbit Valley. He worked as lab manager at Dinosaur Journey, found and restored many important fossils, maintained the first animated dinosaurs there, and built the giant Camarasaurus that remains in the museum today. He acted as liaison between Grand Junction's paleontology efforts and those of our sister city Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico.He lived an incredible life and will be missed greatly by all who knew him. Harold is survived by his wife of 73 years; and three of their children, Aleta, Jackie and Wesley. Other family members include 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close