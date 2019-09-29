Harriet Crawford
January 28, 1946 - September 20, 2019
Harriet (Sanders) Crawford, 73, of Grand Junction passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 20, 2019.
She was born on January 28, 1946, in Egnar, CO, to Mose Sanders and Rose Knouse Sanders. She graduated from Dolores County High School in 1964. Harriet married George Crawford in 1968 and they moved to Clifton, CO. She ran Crawford Boot & Western Wear for 31 years before retiring.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Gereldine, Agnes, and Thelma; brothers, Walter, David, and Charles Zigas, and mother-in-law, Maxine Crawford.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, George Crawford; sons, Brian (Rachel) of Grand Junction, and Marvin (Donna) Crawford of Pueblo; granddaughter, Sylvia Crawford of Pueblo; brothers, Tony (Kay) Sanders of Cortez, and George (Diane) Sanders of Dove Creek; numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends, Melissa Kinlaw, Shellie Benton, Chris Ganzer, and Trinity Santiago.
A celebration of her life and open house will be October 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at 845 S. 10th Street in Grand Junction.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice of the Grand Valley, in her name.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019