Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Seffker. View Sign

Harry Ray Seffker

March 24, 1941 - March 22, 2019

Harry Ray Seffker, age 77, passed away March 22, 2019, in Grand Junction, Colorado. Harry was born on March 24, 1941, in Gothenburg, Nebraska, to Elsie May Estle and John Henry Seffker. He grew up in Riverton, Wyoming and graduated from Morton High School.

His wit, fun-loving nature, and love for the outdoors will be greatly missed. He enjoyed riding, racing, waterskiing, and any sport that involved a motor. His favorite bike of all time was the Harley. He owned at least ten in his lifetime. He also loved music and taught himself to play the guitar and organ.

His boundless energy took him to Wyoming for over 30 years where he worked for Search and Rescue, was a Police Officer, as well as Lead Foreman at FMC.

The later part of his life was spent in Grand Junction, Colorado. Deeply committed to a strong work ethic, Harry spent the last 18 years in his element working at the Harley Davidson store.

Surviving are his children, Harry Ray (Patti) Seffker, Jr.; Grant John Seffker; Marian (Steve) Shephard; Evelyn Mueller; over 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Nuhn, and brother, Kerry Seffker .

A celebration of his life will be held at the Harley Davidson store in Grand Junction Colorado, 2747 Crossroads Blvd., on Sunday, March 31 at 2:00 p.m.

Harry Ray SeffkerMarch 24, 1941 - March 22, 2019Harry Ray Seffker, age 77, passed away March 22, 2019, in Grand Junction, Colorado. Harry was born on March 24, 1941, in Gothenburg, Nebraska, to Elsie May Estle and John Henry Seffker. He grew up in Riverton, Wyoming and graduated from Morton High School.His wit, fun-loving nature, and love for the outdoors will be greatly missed. He enjoyed riding, racing, waterskiing, and any sport that involved a motor. His favorite bike of all time was the Harley. He owned at least ten in his lifetime. He also loved music and taught himself to play the guitar and organ.His boundless energy took him to Wyoming for over 30 years where he worked for Search and Rescue, was a Police Officer, as well as Lead Foreman at FMC.The later part of his life was spent in Grand Junction, Colorado. Deeply committed to a strong work ethic, Harry spent the last 18 years in his element working at the Harley Davidson store.Surviving are his children, Harry Ray (Patti) Seffker, Jr.; Grant John Seffker; Marian (Steve) Shephard; Evelyn Mueller; over 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Nuhn, and brother, Kerry Seffker .A celebration of his life will be held at the Harley Davidson store in Grand Junction Colorado, 2747 Crossroads Blvd., on Sunday, March 31 at 2:00 p.m. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close