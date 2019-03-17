Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Harvey Lee Crawford

November 23, 1930 - March 12, 2019

Harvey Lee Crawford was born November 23, 1930, to Ivan and Lera (Donathon) Crawford in Craig, Colorado. He passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Mantey Heights Care Center.

He spent the first ten years of this life in and out of the Shriners Hospital where he was lucky enough to kiss Betty Grable on the cheek. When in town, he attended the Grand Junction Riverside school. He graduated from Grand Junction High School then went into the Army. He served in the Korean War in infantry.

Harvey returned home after serving his country and married Nancy (Stillwagon) Crawford on May 24, 1953. Harvey and Nancy had their son, Dennis, in December 1954. Harvey was a collections agent, on the Sheriff Posse and spent most of his time as a surveyor for the government and local agencies.

He loved being part of the local Shriners and enjoyed driving the little car in the parades. He was a proud member of the Mason's Blue Lodge, Eagles, Moose Lodge, VFW and Grand Junction Trap Club. He had an enthusiasm for shooting sports and loved skeet shooting and hunting. He had many interests including horses, saddles and guns. Harvey was an amazing man. He loved his family and his country. He lived in Grand Junction for 83 years.

Harvey is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Crawford; his only child, Dennis (Viola) Crawford; his only grandchild, Candace Diaz, and his only great-grandchild, Alexander Diaz, all from Grand Junction. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Lera Crawford, and brother, Wayne Crawford.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the , 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103, to benefit children in need.

Messages of Condolences may be sent to



Martin Mortuary

