Harvie Lee Guest, Jr.



November 3, 1937 - September 12, 2019



On the afternoon of September 12, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Harvie Lee Guest Jr., surrounded by his loved ones, passed peacefully away to His Maker and reunited with his wonderful wife of 60 years, Roberta Kay (McCown) Guest, who preceded him two years earlier on June 8, 2017.



Harvie was born on November 3, 1937, at is grandparent's farmhouse in Rocky Ford, CO. He grew up in Rocky Ford where he played football and basketball. He met Roberta and they were both proud Rocky Ford High School Meloneers. They married June 16, 1957. He received his bachelor's degree in business from DU and then received a Masters and a PHD in education from the University of Colorado. Harvie excelled as a teacher and as an administrator. Eventually he reached the highest level of his field by becoming a Superintendent of Schools in Durango, CO and Salida, CO. After many years, Harvie and Roberta retired from education to settle down in Palisade, CO, where they enjoyed many years with family and friends.



Harvie loved being with his family and was often seen at his granddaughters' volleyball and basketball games. Like most Colorado natives, Harvie enjoyed the Broncos, camping, fishing, and travel. He spent many evenings enjoying playing cards and board games.



Harvie is preceded in death by his wife, Roberta; parents, Harvie Lee Guest Sr. and Lora Todd; sisters, Leatrice and Joyce, and brother, Bob. He is survived by his children, Jeff, Juli, Jolene and Jennifer, and eight grandchildren.



A public memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Downtown Vineyard Church, 402 Grand Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501.

