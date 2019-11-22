Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen "Marti" Greenhill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen "Marti" Greenhill



August 6, 1938 - November 16, 2019



Helen "Marti" Greenhill peacefully passed from this life, surrounded by her children in Fort Worth, Texas following complications from a stroke. How glorious must have been the reunion with her husband, siblings, and parents as she crossed the threshold of heaven!



Born August 6, 1938, in Denver, Colorado to Ralph and Louise (Compton) Bair, Marti was one of five children. Her mom, Louise, moved to Grand Junction and worked multiple jobs following her husband's death in 1943, and saw each of her kids attend college. Marti attended Central High School in Grand Junction, Colorado where she was a leader in band and student activities, even being selected as the Homecoming Queen her Senior year. Following graduation, she attended Mesa College and the University of Colorado and majored in English and Journalism, which led to her becoming a teacher at Palisade High School where she taught journalism and English while also serving as the yearbook advisor. Her first students valued her so much that they specifically requested she attend their 50th class reunion as their honored guest. That evening was an absolute highlight for Marti's entire year!



It was while she was teaching that she met and married her dream man, Arthur "AG" Greenhill, in 1965, and instantly became mom to his two children. Only a few years passed before a third child, Guy, came along and the family enjoyed vacation trips, time fishing at their lot in Arrowhead, picking peaches, and just being together. Following AG's passing in 1992, Marti retired from teaching and school administration and elected to pack up her bags and move to where there was clean air and beautiful scenery in Silver City, New Mexico.



Throughout her 20 years in Silver City, Marti was an active volunteer with the museum, worked the voting stations for all elections, rang handbells in the church bell choir, and helped establish the first PEO chapter within Grant County. There were many treasured trips and adventures with her best friend, Paula Lindenberger, marking the activities of these years. It was only a few months ago that she chose to sell her beloved home in Silver City and move to Granbury, Texas into a new independent living apartment where she could be close to her oldest son. She immediately loved the scenery and ranches and was anticipating many more years of making new friends and exploring the area.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bobby Cherry, and Betty Erickson; brother, Jack Bair; niece, Lynne Cherry, and nephew, Michael Erickson. She is survived by her brother, Jim Bair, Cape Carteret, NC; children, Karl (Julie) Greenhill, Granbury, TX; Erica Laine Greenhill, Grand Junction, CO, and Arthur Guy (Jenny) Greenhill, Tucson, AZ, as well as eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life is planned for the springtime in Grand Junction with burial next to her husband in Palisade.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Hospital in Marti's name.

