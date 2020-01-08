Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Jean Martsolf. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Jean Martsolf



February 19, 1919 - December 30, 2019



Helen Jean Martsolf, of Fruita, passed away on December 30, 2019, at 4:34 p.m., to join her beloved husband, Howard Sr. They were happily married for 74 years; from this union, four sons were born. Cremation has already taken place and a private memorial service will be held on January 11, 2020, at Memorial Gardens Chapel.



Jean and Howard were high school sweethearts and married on October 7, 1936, living in New Brighton until they moved to Grand Junction in 1961. She was a "stay at home" mom until her children were all in school, then spent 25 years in retail sales, retiring from Keith O'Brien's.



Jean and Howard enjoyed gardening, reading, fishing, rock hunting, square dancing, and attending Fruita United Methodist Church. They were inducted into the Square Dancer's Hall of Fame in 2000. They enjoyed volunteering at the Grey Gourmet, and in her later years Jean enjoyed attending the Fruita Community Center senior citizens group. They loved to travel and cruise and spent a decade of happy winters in Arizona as camp hosts.



Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



