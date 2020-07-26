Henry Moritz GieskeMarch 9, 1930 - July 4, 2020Our dad left us on July 4, 2020, to jitterbug with our mom in eternity forever. Henry was born in Sterling, Colorado, to Moritz Gieske and Edith (Troth) Gieske. He died at 90 years of age.As a child, he worked with his grandfather in eastern Colorado farming with workhorses (his father passed away when he was just 16 months old). Henry eventually moved to the Grand Junction area in his early years, again farming with his grandfather in Mesa County. Henry fell in love with farming at this young age and knew that agriculture would be his future. In 1948, Henry graduated from Fruita Union High School. He lived on his own in the attic of the White House Hotel in Fruita, his senior year. He was elected Head Boy, receiving a full-ride scholarship to any Colorado College or University of his choice. As farming was his lifelong passion, he passed on the college scholarships and joined the US Navy.He spent two years in Japan and eventually two years in the Korean War. He held the position as the lead engineer in the engine room of the small landing craft infantry ship LCI-1091. After his four-year tour, he was offered an appointment to the US Naval Academy but turned it down to pursue his dream of farming.After arriving back in Mesa County in 1953, he met the love of his life, Jeanine Etcheverry, at the Loma dance hall. Their mutual love of dancing resulted in an instant connection. After only one year of courting, they were married. They spent the next 65 years literally dancing and working side by side to create a wonderful, happy and successful life for themselves and their children.Initially, Henry worked as an accountant and was offered a position in Prescott, Arizona. Jeanine had her bags packed and was ready to move to Arizona when he told her that he had just bought a farm. She insisted that was the first time she even knew he wanted to be a farmer....and the rest is history.For the first 20 years, Henry worked as an accountant during the day and farmed late into the nights. He worked for the US Atomic Energy Commission on Orchard Mesa and eventually at the Gilsonite near Loma, closer to his farm. He bought additional land and farmed 160 acres. He also raised cattle, sheep, horses, and pigs at times. He eventually focused on growing corn, sugar beets, beer barley, and hay. Throughout his farming career, he received several awards for his crop production.Henry also served on several Boards, including Grand Valley Rural Electric, Grand Valley Irrigation District, and the COOP. He was well respected for his business knowledge , common sense, quiet calm demeanor, and strong work ethic.With his wife, Jeanine, they raised three children, Cyrie, Bernie, and Ruth. Together they visited relatives and children in France, Australia, and Africa, and provided a beautiful life for themselves and their family.Henry's family was everything to him. Henry lost his precious wife, Jeanine, on October 16, 2018, unexpectedly and missed her dearly until the day he died. He leaves behind his children, Cyrie (Duke) Wortmann; Bernie (Sarah) Gieske, and Ruth (Bernie) Marasco; grandchildren, Chase (Nattigan) Wortmann, Erica Wortmann, Aubrey (Josh) Raymond, Paige Marasco, Branden Gieske and Alison Gieske; great-grandchildren, Declan and Camden; sister, Joan Hyland, any many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanine Gieske, and sister, Jo Wells.The family wants to thank all the people at HopeWest Hospice for the excellent care they gave Henry for the past 12 months. He looked forward to their weekly visits and enjoyed getting to know them all! Thanks to the Hospice Care Center, who cared for him during his last 14 days. We cannot thank them enough.We suggest that those wishing to make memorial donations direct them to HopeWest Hospice: 3090B North 12 Street, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506. The family will have a small private graveside service at the Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita, this fall.