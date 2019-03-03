Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Holzbauer. View Sign

Herbert Holzbauer

June 5, 1927 - February 27, 2019

Herbert Holzbauer, talented poet and admirer of music, passed away at the age of 91. He cultivated an impressive record collection and loved sharing his music with the community.

Born in Linz, Austria, Mr. Holzbauer inherited his passion for music from his great-ancestor, Kapellmeister Ignaz Holzbauer, who introduced Mozart to the Mannheim Court. He loved culture and welcomed exchange students as a part of his family. He was a wonderful father and taught his children to value diversity and resolve conflicts through peace and understanding.

A Columbia University graduate, Mr. Holzbauer specialized in Library Science. Brave, strong-willed and forever optimistic, he served at Camp Carson in the 1940s. Mr. Holzbauer admired the cutting beauty of the National Monument and called it his home. His poetry embodied both his sense of humor and understanding of human complexity.

Please donate to the or your local German Club chapter in honor of Mr. Holzbauer's memory.

On March 4th, at 12:30 p.m., a service will be held at Brown's Funeral Home.



