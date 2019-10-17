Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H.L. "Dude" Mills. View Sign Service Information Crippin Funeral Home 802 Main Street Montrose , CO 81401 (970)-249-2121 Service 11:00 AM Crippin Funeral Home 802 Main Street Montrose , CO 81401 View Map Interment 3:00 PM Grand View Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

H.L. "Dude" Mills



May 6, 1930 - October 6, 2019



H.L. "Dude" Mills was born in Walsh, CO, May 6, 1930. He was the sixth of ten children born to Lorel and Helen Mills. He attended school in Delta and graduated in 1948.



Dude and Monna Lou Gilbert met at 14 and 12 years old and began to date many years later. They eloped on August 26, 1950.



After serving two years in the Korean War, Dude continued to work at Independent Lumber, where he started at age 14. His responsibility and knowledge grew as he traveled with the company.



In 1968, Dude and his friend, Bob Jackson, bought the lumber yard in Montrose. The name was changed to J&M Lumber. It continued to prosper until it sold in 1995.



The whole family spent time four wheeling on the Waterdog property. They also traveled with family in their retirement years.



He was a business man, known for his friendship and integrity.



Dude was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; two sisters, and son, Danny.



He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Monna Lou; sons, Dennis (Mary Jo), and Darrin (Sharlene); daughter-in-law, Debbi (Marc); grandchildren, Dasha, Nicole, Andrea, Jeremy, Natalie and Cody, and nine great-grandchildren.



We will all love and miss you always PaPa Dude.

