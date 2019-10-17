H.L. "Dude" Mills
May 6, 1930 - October 6, 2019
H.L. "Dude" Mills was born in Walsh, CO, May 6, 1930. He was the sixth of ten children born to Lorel and Helen Mills. He attended school in Delta and graduated in 1948.
Dude and Monna Lou Gilbert met at 14 and 12 years old and began to date many years later. They eloped on August 26, 1950.
After serving two years in the Korean War, Dude continued to work at Independent Lumber, where he started at age 14. His responsibility and knowledge grew as he traveled with the company.
In 1968, Dude and his friend, Bob Jackson, bought the lumber yard in Montrose. The name was changed to J&M Lumber. It continued to prosper until it sold in 1995.
The whole family spent time four wheeling on the Waterdog property. They also traveled with family in their retirement years.
He was a business man, known for his friendship and integrity.
Dude was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; two sisters, and son, Danny.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Monna Lou; sons, Dennis (Mary Jo), and Darrin (Sharlene); daughter-in-law, Debbi (Marc); grandchildren, Dasha, Nicole, Andrea, Jeremy, Natalie and Cody, and nine great-grandchildren.
We will all love and miss you always PaPa Dude.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2019