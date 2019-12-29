Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Holmes Ellis Bassette Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Holmes Ellis Bassette, Jr.



December 1, 1945 - December 18, 2019



Holmes Ellis Bassette Jr., age 74, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, following a long battle with cancer.



Born December 1, 1945 in Irwinton, Georgia, he was the son of Holmes Ellis Bassette, Sr. and Sara Frances Arvin.



He was a veteran of the US Air Force having served 30 years until his retirement in 1993.



After completing college with a double master's degree, Holmes had been employed as an Elementary School Special Education Teacher in School District 51 and was an active volunteer for the Mesa County Library and Cross Orchards Museum.



He enjoyed walking and hiking in the mountains.



He was a man of few words but had amazing sorties to tell. He had a great sense of humor and was respected and adored by all who were blessed enough to know him.



Holmes is survived by his wife, Brigitte; daughters, Shiu Mei, Jennifer (Chad), and Sandra (Detlef); son, Trey (Michelle); grandson, Aiden, and granddaughters, Sabrina, Anna, and Elizabeth.



Memorial services will be Monday, January 6, 2020, at 3:00 pm. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Pkwy., Grand Junction, CO 81501.



Services have been entrusted to Brown's Cremation and Funeral Service.



Holmes Ellis Bassette, Jr.December 1, 1945 - December 18, 2019Holmes Ellis Bassette Jr., age 74, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, following a long battle with cancer.Born December 1, 1945 in Irwinton, Georgia, he was the son of Holmes Ellis Bassette, Sr. and Sara Frances Arvin.He was a veteran of the US Air Force having served 30 years until his retirement in 1993.After completing college with a double master's degree, Holmes had been employed as an Elementary School Special Education Teacher in School District 51 and was an active volunteer for the Mesa County Library and Cross Orchards Museum.He enjoyed walking and hiking in the mountains.He was a man of few words but had amazing sorties to tell. He had a great sense of humor and was respected and adored by all who were blessed enough to know him.Holmes is survived by his wife, Brigitte; daughters, Shiu Mei, Jennifer (Chad), and Sandra (Detlef); son, Trey (Michelle); grandson, Aiden, and granddaughters, Sabrina, Anna, and Elizabeth.Memorial services will be Monday, January 6, 2020, at 3:00 pm. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Pkwy., Grand Junction, CO 81501.Services have been entrusted to Brown's Cremation and Funeral Service. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close