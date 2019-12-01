Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Don Woodring. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Don Woodring



December 15, 1935 - November 21, 2019



Howard Don Woodring, 83, of Mack, passed away on November 21, 2019, in Mack.



Howard was born on December 15, 1935, in Clayton, New Mexico, to Don and Rutha (Cornelison) Woodring. He spent his childhood in Hotchkiss, and later graduated from Hotchkiss High School. In an effort to avoid becoming a truck driver, Howard enlisted in the US Navy in 1956, and coincidentally, he was given the task of driving trucks. In 1963, Howard enlisted in the US Army, and became an Artillery Meteorologist. He retired from the Army in 1982, after 25 years of service to the US Military. He was also a member of the .



Howard married Lillian Mabel (Love) Pacheco in 1990. They were married 29 years before her death in 2014. Howard was previously married to Judy Lift and Amparo Acedillo.



Howard loved watching western movies, especially those starring John Wayne. He also loved watching the Denver Broncos play. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and there are many great stories of his adventures.



Howard is survived by sons, Don Woodring of Pueblo; Milo Woodring of Colorado Springs; Lee Woodring of Canon City; David Woodring of Grand Junction, and Darrell Pacheco of Mack; daughters, Connie Lovelace of Grand Junction, and Jackie Goodman of Montrose; brothers, Alfred Carbo (Yolanda) Woodring of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Malton "Woody" (Helen) Woodring of Rifle; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Floy Woodring, who was MIA in Korea, and sisters, Margaret, Colleen, and Francis.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, from 2 - 4:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary. Military honors graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 4, at 1:00 p.m. at the Nucla Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Howard's name to HopeWest Hospice at



