Howard E. Raley, Jr.



January 12, 1943 - May 30, 2020



Howard E. Raley Jr. passed peacefully at home, in Glenwood Springs, on May 30, 2020.



He was born January 12, 1943, in Rifle, son of Howard E. Raley Sr. and Angelina Ada Mazzuchi, two families with extensive roots in the Western Slope. He grew up on small farms and graduated from Silt High School before enlisting in the Marine Corps and serving on the USS Coral Sea in the Pacific. While stationed at the Brooklyn Naval Yard, he met his future wife, Annig Agemian, to whom he was married for 54 devoted years. Mr. Raley spent his career in retail positions, from sales representative to manager and owner, in Los Angeles, Grand Junction, and Glenwood Springs.



He is survived by his loving wife; children and their partners, Rita (Russell), Howard (Caren), and Ariella (Kodjo), and grandsons, Zachary and Gabriel (Deb), and Kobina (Ariella). He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Diane, and he is survived by brother, David; sister, Karma; three nephews, and a niece.



The virtual memorial will be in late June, and donations may be made in Howard's name to the Calaway-Young Cancer Center's foundation.



