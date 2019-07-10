Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard F. Powell. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Howard F. Powell passed away July 8, 2019, at Grandview Care Lodge. He was born February 2, 1926, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Francis A. and Myrtle L. Carnine Powell. Howard was a life-long resident of Mesa County. He attended Clifton school grades 1-12 and graduated from Clifton High School in 1944. Howard graduated from Engineering School in Dearborn, Michigan. Howard served his Country in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He was a combat veteran of the South Pacific, participating in the Iwo Jima and Okinawa campaigns aboard a destroyer earning three battle stars. Howard witnessed the raising of our flag on Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima. Howard married Zeda Hall July 23, 1947, in Grand Junction, CO. He retired after 39 years as a Body Shop Manager for a local General Motors dealer. Howard was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at his cabin on Grand Mesa. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and music-he sang in the church choir and did solo work. He was a member of Calvary Bible church. Howard taught Sunday School class, sponsored the High School Youth, and served as a Deacon and an Elder. Interment will take place at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 10AM on July 15, 2019. A Memorial service will follow at 2PM at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.



Howard F. Powell passed away July 8, 2019, at Grandview Care Lodge. He was born February 2, 1926, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Francis A. and Myrtle L. Carnine Powell. Howard was a life-long resident of Mesa County. He attended Clifton school grades 1-12 and graduated from Clifton High School in 1944. Howard graduated from Engineering School in Dearborn, Michigan. Howard served his Country in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He was a combat veteran of the South Pacific, participating in the Iwo Jima and Okinawa campaigns aboard a destroyer earning three battle stars. Howard witnessed the raising of our flag on Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima. Howard married Zeda Hall July 23, 1947, in Grand Junction, CO. He retired after 39 years as a Body Shop Manager for a local General Motors dealer. Howard was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at his cabin on Grand Mesa. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and music-he sang in the church choir and did solo work. He was a member of Calvary Bible church. Howard taught Sunday School class, sponsored the High School Youth, and served as a Deacon and an Elder. Interment will take place at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 10AM on July 15, 2019. A Memorial service will follow at 2PM at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 10, 2019

