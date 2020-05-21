Huba Phillip Topai Jr.
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Huba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Huba Phillip Topai, Jr.

November 24, 1969 - May 11, 2020

Huba Topai, Jr., 50, passed away May 11, in an auto accident near New Castle.

He is survived by daughter, Hanna Topai; son, Asa Topai, and nine brothers and sisters, Paul Topai, Michael Topai, David Topai, Jonathan Topai-Custer, Peter Topai, Rachel Sparkman, Sharon Topai, Rebekah Nelson, and Esther Topai.

He was the son of Huba Topai, Sr. and Joy Conner.

Huba lived in western Colorado most of his life and owned Roaring Fork Auto, where he put smiles on customers faces for 20 years. He lived his life to the fullest, enjoying motorcycling, boating, and numerous auto build projects.

He loved his family, country, and God.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved