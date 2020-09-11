1/1
I. Marian Staats
1944 - 2020
I. Marian Staats

November 28, 1944 - September 3, 2020

Marian Staats, 75, of Fruita, CO, passed away peacefully at her residence, September 3, 2020.

Marian was born November 28, 1944, in Denver, CO, to Waunita E. DeTemple and Nicholas M. DeTemple. She had four siblings, Diana Sealey, William "Bill" Sealey, Ruth Thomas, and Nicholas DeTemple. She graduated in 1962, from Alameda High School in Denver, CO.

Marian married and had two children, Richard (Terra) Staats, and Kimberley (Jason) Bell. She moved to Fruita, CO in 1979, and made a wonderful life, raising her children. She later divorced.

Marian had many jobs throughout her life but her employment at Sam's Club is where she made many lasting memories. She retired as Marketing Supervisor after 20 years of employment. The Sam's Club family was her family and she cherished her team members and customers.

Marian was active with many organizations. Although she never served in the armed forces, she was very patriotic. She belonged to the Veterans Committee of the Western Slope for 24 years. She organized the annual Grand Junction Veterans Day Parade along with the Veterans Day Celebrations. Retiring herself of duties was not in her blood and she truly missed working and donating her time to the community.

Marian was Granny M, G-ma and GG to six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Cody and Kecia Bell, Richie Staats, Kiana Bell, Emily Staats, Phillip Staats and Waylon Bell.

She also had many nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

She was proud of her titles and roles in life and there were so many wonderful people that called her Mom, Sis or Grandma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Diana, and brother, Bill.

Marian was a strong independent woman and she will be missed by many.

We are honoring her wishes by not having a large memorial service but do plan to have a small gathering when able.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Veterans organization of choice.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Thank You.
