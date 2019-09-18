Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Fay Blevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ida Fay Blevens



January 21, 1934 - September 14, 2019



Ida Fay Blevens, age 85, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, following a long illness.



Ida was born January 21, 1934, in Delta, Colorado, and was the daughter of the late John and Erma Taylor. She attended Grand Junction High School in Grand Junction, Colorado.



Ida worked side by side with her husband, Charles, in their general contracting business.



She enjoyed camping, gardening, family, and traveling. She was friendly, outgoing, strong-willed, and a jokester. Ida was also very hard-working and dedicated to her family. She always found humor in the worst of situations.



Ida was preceded in death by Charles Blevens Sr. and Charles Blevens Jr.



She is survived by daughters, Marlene Blevens, and Glenda (Randolph) Williams; son, Terry (Debbie) Blevens; grandchildren, Greg, Jeff, David, Amy, Julie, and Eric, and 12 great-grandchildren.



Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on September 21 at the Municipal Cemetery, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 2944 Mia Dr., Grand Junction, Colorado.



Please consider making a memorial contribution in Ida's name to Hospice.



