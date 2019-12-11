Ila Mae (Buds) Manchester Bolles
February 10, 1925 - December 5, 2019
Ila Mae (Buds) Manchester Bolles, 94, of Grand Junction, CO, died December 5, 2019, in her home.
She was born February 10, 1925, in Grand Junction, to Harold and Vida (Cosler) Manchester. Mae married Edgar "Dick" Bolles in 1942. After serving in the U.S. Navy in WWII, they had adventures all over the United States, including Alaska. They had three children.
Mae is survived by her daughter, Linda R. Taylor; sister, Wanda Smith; brother, Gary Manchester; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; nieces, nephews, and several cousins.
She was a woman of strong character with an infectious laugh and generous heart who loved to sew and cook. She will be deeply missed.
Mae is preceded in death by husband, Dick; son, Mark Bolles; daughter, Patricia Sandy; sister, Betty Yuille; brother Harold "Johnny" Manchester, Jr., and many other loved ones.
The family wishes to thank Foresight Family Physicians, Summit West Care and MLS Senior Care for their care and compassion.
Cremation will be at Martin Mortuary. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to the in Grand Junction.
